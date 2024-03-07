Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.02 Billion
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:17 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,020 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 7,895.7 million in the week ended on March 01, 2024
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $ 54 million to US$ 7,895.
7 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.
Meanwhile net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,124.3 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on February 23, 2024, were $ 13,038.5 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,949.6 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,088.9 million.
