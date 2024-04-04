Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $13.379 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM

$8,040.4 million in the week ended on March 29, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $19 million to $8,040.

4 million during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,338.5 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 22, 2024, were $13,427.6 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $8,021.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,405.7 million.

