Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $13.379 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
$8,040.4 million in the week ended on March 29, 2024.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $19 million to $8,040.
4 million during the week under review.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,338.5 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 22, 2024, were $13,427.6 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $8,021.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,405.7 million.
