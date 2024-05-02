Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.316 Billion
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 08:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 13,316 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 8,006 million in the week ended on April 26, 2024.
The SBP, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by
$ 25 million to $ 8,006 million during the week under review.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,310 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 19, 2024, were $13,280.5 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,981.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,299.3 million.
