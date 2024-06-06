Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 14.215 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 07:25 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 14,215.6 million while the reserves held by State Bank reached $ 9,109.5 million in the week ended on May 31, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 14,215.6 million while the reserves held by State Bank reached $ 9,109.5 million in the week ended on May 31, 2024.

The SBP, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 16 million to $ 9,109.

5 million during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,106.1 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 24, 2024, were $ 14,315.4 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 9,093.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,221.7 million.

