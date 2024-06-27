(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 14,207.3 million as of June 21, 2024 while the foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 8,895.8 million.

The SBP's reserves during the week ended on June 21, 2024 decreased by $ 239 million to $ 8,895.

8 million due to external debt repayments, a statement issued here on Thursday by SBP informed adding that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,311.5 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on June 14, 2024, were $ 14,414.6 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 9,134.7 million while $ 5,279.9 million were held by commercial banks.