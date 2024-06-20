Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Recorded As $ 14.41 Bln
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 10:57 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to $ 14,414.6 million as of June 14, while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 9,134.7 million
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to $ 14,414.6 million as of June 14, while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 9,134.7 million.
The foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 31 million to $ 9,134.
7 million during the week ended on June 14, a news release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said.
The SBP said that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,279.9 million.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on June 07, were $ 14,383.8 million, including $ 9,103.3 million by SBP and $ 5,280.5 million by commercial banks.
Recent Stories
CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes
Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations
Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise
Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood
Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on June 23
Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors
Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit
ISSI-MEMO co-host webinar on “The Future of Palestinian Refugees”
No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA
Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of studen ..
More Stories From Business
-
CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines4 minutes ago
-
500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC1 hour ago
-
High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June 242 hours ago
-
New UAF sugarcane varieties suitable for cultivation during April, May: Dr Sarwar2 hours ago
-
ICCI all set to host APCPC on June 25-264 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets advance after latest Wall St record4 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain directs for audit of fertilizer co ..5 hours ago
-
Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production costs5 hours ago
-
Bank of England freezes rate before UK election5 hours ago
-
China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economic cooperation5 hours ago
-
PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar5 hours ago