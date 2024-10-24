The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,017.1 million as of October 18, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,040.7 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,017.1 million as of October 18, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,040.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that total liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $18 million to $11,040.

7 million during the week ended on October 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 4,976.4 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on October 11, 2024, were $16,111.3 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $11,022 million while $5,088.6 million were held by commercial banks.