The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 12,855.7 million while the reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,757.1 million in the week ended on December 22, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 12,855.7 million while the reserves held by the central bank reached at $ 7,757.1 million in the week ended on December 22, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by $ 852 million to $ 7,757.

1 million mainly due to receipt of official Government of Pakistan inflows during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,098.6 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 15, 2023, were $ 12,068.4 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 6,904.8 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,163.6 million.