Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Rise To $ 13.22 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 13.22 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 13,220.6 million while reserves held by the State Bank reached $ 8,221.2 million in the week ended on December 29, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 13,220.6 million while reserves held by the State Bank reached $ 8,221.2 million in the week ended on December 29, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by $ 464 million to $ 8,221.

2 million mainly due to official inflows of the Government of Pakistan during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 4,999.4 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on December 22, 2023, were $ 12,855.7 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,757.1 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,098.6 million.

