Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Rise To $ 16.11 Billion

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to US$ 16,111.3 million as of October 11, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,022 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to US$ 16,111.3 million as of October 11, 2024 while the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 11,022 million.

The SBP reserves are at a 30-month high since the March 2022 when the central bank possessed liquid foreign reserves of $ 11,425.1 billion. The total liquid foreign reserves of the country are also at 29-month high since April 2022 when volume of the total liquid reserves was accounted as $16,406 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that total liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 215 million to $ 11,022.

7 million during the week ended on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,088.6 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on October 04, 2024, were $ 16,047 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 10,808 million while $ 5,239 million were held by commercial banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank March April October Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve perf ..

Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance

18 seconds ago
 Extensive awareness, proper research and firm beli ..

Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..

20 seconds ago
 PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: ..

PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister

21 seconds ago
 No evidence found in private college incident: CCP ..

No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore

23 seconds ago
 LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellatio ..

LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others

27 seconds ago
 ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as infla ..

ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls

9 minutes ago
NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandone ..

NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandoned 'Low-Cost Housing Project' i ..

9 minutes ago
 US retail sales pick up pace in September

US retail sales pick up pace in September

9 minutes ago
 China’s solar industry faces challenges but some ..

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time

2 hours ago
 Team capable of performing in challenging situatio ..

Team capable of performing in challenging situations: Collingwood

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sect ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors

2 hours ago
 TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total tra ..

TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business