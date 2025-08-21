Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Stand At $ 19.57 Billion

August 21, 2025

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.57 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $ 19,570.8 million as of August 15, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded as $ 14,256.2 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $ 19,570.8 million as of August 15, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded as $ 14,256.2 million.

"During the week ended on 15 Aug, 2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 13 million to US$ 14,256.2 million," the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also increased by $ 61 million to $ 5,314.6 million during the period under review, as shown in the forex reserves break up.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 08, 2025, were $ 19,496.7 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves amounting to $ 14,243.2 million while the commercial banks held reserves of $ 5,253.5 million.

