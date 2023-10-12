Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Stood At $ 13.03 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at $ 13.03 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,030.1 million while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7,646.7 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,030.1 million while the central bank held the reserves of

$ 7,646.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by $ 31 million to $ 7,646.

7 million during the week ended on October 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,383.4 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on September 28, 2023, were US$ 13.0308 billion.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7.615 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5.415 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank September October Billion Million

Recent Stories

Youth is a valuable asset of the country: Ibrahim ..

Youth is a valuable asset of the country: Ibrahim Hasan

7 minutes ago
 Wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed

Wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed

7 minutes ago
 IG Punjab inaugurates police feedback management s ..

IG Punjab inaugurates police feedback management system

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets edgy, oil prices rise on conflict, s ..

Stock markets edgy, oil prices rise on conflict, steady US inflation

8 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr commends RAK Government entities for ..

Saud bin Saqr commends RAK Government entities for world-first ISO 50001 achiev ..

34 minutes ago
 Blue, Green Rs 75 commemorative banknotes are lega ..

Blue, Green Rs 75 commemorative banknotes are legal tender: SBP clarifies

9 minutes ago
Sharjah Museums Authority extends its &#039;Sharja ..

Sharjah Museums Authority extends its &#039;Sharjah Air Station&#039; exhibition

48 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Economy organises workshop on mechanisms to combat harmful global tr ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Secretary of Commerce 

UAE President receives US Secretary of Commerce 

49 minutes ago
 Careem using GenAI to optimise routing

Careem using GenAI to optimise routing

49 minutes ago
 VARA defines issuance rules to be global standard ..

VARA defines issuance rules to be global standard on asset reference tokens

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah Hamid Gul stresses for immediate justice- ..

Abdullah Hamid Gul stresses for immediate justice-based solution of war in Pales ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business