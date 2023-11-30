The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 12,392.8 million while the central bank held the reserves of

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 12,392.8 million while the central bank held the reserves of

$7,257 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by

$77 million to $7,257 million during the week ended on November 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,135.8 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 17, 2023, were $12.302 billion.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7.18 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.122 billion.