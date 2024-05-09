Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Surge Over $ 14.45 Billion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,458.9 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 9,120.3 million in the week ended on May 03, 2024.
The SBP, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed, “foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by
$ 1,114 million to $ 9,120.3 million mainly due to receipt of $1.1 billion from IMF as final tranche under SBA program,” during the week under review.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,338.6 million, it added.
It is the highest level of country's total liquid foreign reserves in seven months, since 2 September 2022 when the total reserves stood at $14473.
5 million while the central bank held $ 8799.9 million.
In context of the central bank, it was highest level in 9 months. SBP held reserves of $ 9328.6 million on July 15, 2024 while total foreign reserves of the country stood at $ 15,241.5 million.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 26, 2024, were $ 13,316 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,006 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,310 million.
