Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Surge To $ 14.8 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,796.1 million as of September 06, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,466.6 million.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 30 million to $ 9,466.
6 million during the week ended on September 06, 2024.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,329.5 million during the week under review, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 23, 2024, were $ 14,739.9 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,436.8 million while $ 5,303.1 million were held by commercial banks.
