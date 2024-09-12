(@FahadShabbir)

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,796.1 million as of September 06, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,466.6 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 30 million to $ 9,466.

6 million during the week ended on September 06, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,329.5 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 23, 2024, were $ 14,739.9 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,436.8 million while $ 5,303.1 million were held by commercial banks.