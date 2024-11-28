Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Surge To $ 16 Billion
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 07:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 16,076.2 million as of November 22, 2024 while the SBP reserves kept surging steadily to $ 11,418.5 million.
The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 131 million to $ 11,418.
5 million during the week ended on 22-Nov-2024.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 4,657.7 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 15, 2024, were $ 15,967.7 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,288 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $ 4,679.7 million.
