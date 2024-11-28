Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Surge To $ 16 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 16 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 16,076.2 million as of November 22, 2024 while the SBP reserves kept surging steadily to $ 11,418.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 16,076.2 million as of November 22, 2024 while the SBP reserves kept surging steadily to $ 11,418.5 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 131 million to $ 11,418.

5 million during the week ended on 22-Nov-2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 4,657.7 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 15, 2024, were $ 15,967.7 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,288 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $ 4,679.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank November Million

Recent Stories

15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj app ..

15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj applications

22 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

22 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

22 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on investment , pr ..

Meeting held to review progress on investment , privatization

22 minutes ago
 RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

22 minutes ago
 PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan ..

PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan also

28 minutes ago
Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agricultu ..

Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall

28 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in ..

Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa

27 minutes ago
 5th international conference on advances in materi ..

5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes

27 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh ..

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora discusses issues f ..

26 minutes ago
 100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed

100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed

27 minutes ago
 10 factory workers injured

10 factory workers injured

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business