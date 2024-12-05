Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Surge To $ 16.62 Billion
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:28 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to US$ 16.62 billion supported by recent Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan transfer while the SBP reserves crossed $ 12 billion as of November 29, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to US$ 16.62 billion supported by recent Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan transfer while the SBP reserves crossed $ 12 billion as of November 29, 2024.
The State Bank of Pakistan, informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank, “increased by US$ 620 million to US$ 12,038.3 million. The increase is mainly on account of the official inflow of US$500 million from ADB.”
The SBP has received $500 million from Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Climate Change and Disaster Resilience Enhancement Program (CDREP) as a policy-based loan to support disaster risk reduction and resilience in Pakistan.
The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks during the week under review were recorded as $ 4,581.7 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on November 22, 2024, were $ 16,076.2 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,418.5 million while commercial banks held net reserves of $ 4,657.7 million.
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
More Stories From Business
-
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services2 minutes ago
-
World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Challenges in market integrity58 minutes ago
-
Deputy High Commissioner Bangladesh Announces Trade Exhibition in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
KSA rolls over $3 billion deposit for one year: SBP4 minutes ago
-
Finance minister emphasizes policy continuity, learning from KSA’s transformation model4 minutes ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on ..51 minutes ago
-
ADB mission visits NTDC Headquarters51 minutes ago
-
IPO- PAKISTAN, P@SHA agrees to strengthen Partnership4 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister for strengthening Pak-Kazakh trade ties4 minutes ago
-
ICCI gears up for high-level energy conference to tackle energy crisis51 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to successfully complete 37-month IMF programme3 hours ago
-
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project Tranche-44 hours ago