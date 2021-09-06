UrduPoint.com

Pakistan’s Trade Deficit Widens To $7.49bln In First Two Months Of Current FY20-21

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:21 PM

The latest figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics have shown that  the country witnessed an increase of 119.94 per cent in its trade deficit during July-August of FY2021-22 when compared to last year’s corresponding period.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 6th, 2021) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday revealed that Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $7.49 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year (FY2021-22).

The latest statistics showed that the country witnessed an increase of 119.94 per cent in its trade deficit during July-August of FY2021-22 when compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Exports increased 27.59 per cent to $4.57bn during July-August from $3.58bn during the corresponding period of last year.

Imports grew by 72.59pc to $12.6bn during the first two months of the ongoing financial year from $6.99bn recorded during last year’s same period.

However, imports increased by 15.39pc to $6.46bn in August 2021 from $5.60bn recorded last month.

Exports fell 4.53pc to $2.23bn in August 2021 from $2.34bn in July 2021.

