ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Sunday that the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) implementation level of Pakistan reached 79% in November 2020 from 34% in June 2018.

In a tweet, the advisor said that it was greater than India, Bangladesh and average of all WTO countries.

This facilitation is adding value to Pakistan's economy and creating new jobs, Hafeez sheikh added. .

"World Trade Organization's TFA implementation level of Pakistan reached 79% in Nov 2020 from 34% in June 2018. It is greater than India, Bangladesh & average of all WTO countries. This facilitation is adding value to Pakistan's economy & creating new jobs," he tweeted.

According to WTO, the country's rank on trading across border index jumped by 28 places.

The rising trend was mainly due to considerably improved implementation of several measures under the TFA contributing to Ease of Doing business.