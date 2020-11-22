UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's WTO's TFA Implementation Level Reaches 79%: Hafeez Shaikh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Sunday that the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) implementation level of Pakistan reached 79% in November 2020 from 34% in June 2018.

In a tweet, the advisor said that it was greater than India, Bangladesh and average of all WTO countries.

This facilitation is adding value to Pakistan's economy and creating new jobs, Hafeez sheikh added. .

According to WTO, the country's rank on trading across border index jumped by 28 places.

The rising trend was mainly due to considerably improved implementation of several measures under the TFA contributing to Ease of Doing business.

