Pakistan,Turkmenistan agree to enhance economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Thursday agreed to enhance economic and trade relations and enhance the economic integration between the region.

In a meeting Caretaker Minister of Commerce and Industries Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movalamov discussed increasing bilateral trade, said a press release issued here.

The minister said this meeting was an important step to strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. Opening up trade routes and expanding business relations is our top priority, he added.

Ejaz said the two countries have laid the foundation for joint cooperation with each other.

Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov invited Pakistan to participate in the $5 billion Arkadag Smart City Project. Pakistan has been offered to export construction materials and equipment for the project.

The ambassador expressed the need for agricultural products like rice, sugar, potatoes, and onions from PakistanDr. Ejaz ensured Pakistan's active participation in exhibitions in Turkmenistan.