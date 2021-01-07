UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan,Turkmenistan Agree To Increase Bilateral Trade

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:59 PM

Pakistan,Turkmenistan agree to increase bilateral trade

The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ):The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to increase the bilateral trade to its true potential.

Furthermore, the Turkmenistan side also discussed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Gawadar Port and Turkmenistan Ports, said a press release.

The Advisor Commerce also appreciated the Turkmen's proposal for transit of Turkmen goods through Gawadar and Karachi ports via railways and road transportation.

The Turkmenistan Ambassador showed keen interest in holding 6th Meeting of Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Governmental Commission this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Road Turkmenistan Commerce

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

44 minutes ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

44 minutes ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

44 minutes ago

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More t ..

44 minutes ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

2 hours ago

German Senior Lawmaker Puzzled by Greens' Oppositi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.