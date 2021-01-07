Pakistan,Turkmenistan agree to increase bilateral trade

The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ):The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to increase the bilateral trade to its true potential.

Furthermore, the Turkmenistan side also discussed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Gawadar Port and Turkmenistan Ports, said a press release.

The Advisor Commerce also appreciated the Turkmen's proposal for transit of Turkmen goods through Gawadar and Karachi ports via railways and road transportation.

The Turkmenistan Ambassador showed keen interest in holding 6th Meeting of Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Governmental Commission this year.