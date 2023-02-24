UrduPoint.com

Pakistan,US To Enhance Economic Relationship For Shared Prosperity

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Pakistan,US to enhance economic relationship for shared prosperity

Concluding the ninth meeting of Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs), Pakistan and United States decided to further enhance the bilateral economic relationship for shared prosperity of both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Concluding the ninth meeting of Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs), Pakistan and United States decided to further enhance the bilateral economic relationship for shared prosperity of both the countries.

The TIFA meeting was co-chaired by US Trade representative Katherine Tai and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, according to a joint press statement issued at the conclusion of discussions.

Both the sides discussed issues and concerns related to agriculture, digital trade, intellectual property protection, enforcement, labour rights, good regulatory practices, and women's economic empowerment.

They decided to increase dialogue on these sectors to deepen the bilateral economic relationship and promote the prosperity of working people in both the countries.

Recognizing the importance of agricultural and digital trade to the economic relationship, the concerned officials were directed to intensify engagement in these areas in advance of the next TIFA Council meeting.

The US appreciated Pakistan's efforts in improving workers' rights, protections and strengthening its intellectual property regime.

Both sides affirmed the importance of an effective IP regime, achieving high labour standards, and following good regulatory practices.

US welcomed the substantive conclusion of technical work on market access for beef from the United States, and both the sides noted that work to operationalize this arrangement would be expedited.

Both sides expressed their intent to enhance engagement on market access and the reduction of barriers for additional agricultural products.

Pakistan welcomed the ongoing engagement on market access for its mangoes and fresh dates and asked the US to review additional market access requests for agricultural products once the current work is complete.

The joint statement reflected progress and commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on joint efforts to empower women and promote women's entrepreneurship.

The initiative would help elevate women's role in Pakistan's long-term economic growth by supporting supplier diversity and inclusive value chains, mentorship and peer learning, and equitable and inclusive access to the global marketplace.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Katherine Agriculture Progress United States Women Market Commerce From Labour

Recent Stories

#DubaiDestinations takes residents and visitors on ..

#DubaiDestinations takes residents and visitors on a cultural tour of must-visit ..

15 minutes ago
 Yasin Malik appears via 'video-conferencing' befor ..

Yasin Malik appears via 'video-conferencing' before Jammu court in false case

4 minutes ago
 Chinese company gifts sports shoes to flood hit pe ..

Chinese company gifts sports shoes to flood hit people in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith H ..

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony reserves 25 % quota for ..

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by 1000 to Rs 195,100 per tola

Gold prices up by 1000 to Rs 195,100 per tola

4 minutes ago
 South Africa bat against England in Women's T20 Wo ..

South Africa bat against England in Women's T20 World Cup semi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.