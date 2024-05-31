PAKSAT-MM1 launch marks new era of Pak-China space technology cooperation: Ahsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that the successful launch of PAKSAT-MM1 satellite initiated a new era of space technology cooperation between Pakistan and China.

"The relationship between Pakistan and China has always been strong, but with this satellite project, we are taking it to new heights, literally touching space," the minister shared with Lin Yiming, Vice President of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), ahead of the launch of satellite in Xichang, China.

He termed the launch of PAKSAT- MM1 a new feather in the cap of CPEC, saying now cooperation in the space technology had formally entered the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a press release issued by the Planning Commission here, the minister said the satellite, equipped with the cutting-edge technology, would revolutionize communication and connectivity across Pakistan, bridging the digital divide and empowering millions of Pakistanis.

The minister also met Ambassador Wang Fu Kang from the Asia Department of the Chinese Foreign Office and exchanged ideas on future space technology and deepened collaboration between Pakistan and China.

The minister was accompanied by Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and SUPARCO Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Khan.

Quoting SUPARCO, the statement added that the satellite was equipped with SBAS (Pakistan Space Based Augmentation System), which makes Pakistan the 11th country in the world to have its own SBAS after India, the United States, Russia, China, Japan, Europe, South Korea, Australia, Nigeria and Algeria.

The minister, commending the hard work of scientists and engineers at the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and all those involved in this mission.

Earlier, the minister also met Pakistani scientists, engineers and the SUPARCO team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal was on a two-day tour in Xichang to meet the key officials involved in the satellite launch.

He also commended the dedicated efforts of CASC and China Great Wall Industrial Cooperation in their joint endeavour to produce a satellite that will benefit millions of Pakistanis living in remote areas.

The satellite, a testament to the strong partnership between the two nations, will provide crucial connectivity, access to digital education, healthcare services, and e-commerce opportunities to underserved communities across Pakistan.

The satellite project is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in Pakistan, providing essential services to those who need them most. It will trigger a revolution in communication and connectivity across Pakistan.

It is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis, empowering them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the digital age.

Minister Iqbal further said that the launch of PAKSAT-MM1 few days before the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China was a reflection of what Pakistan and China were set to achieve together.

He also recommended that CASC should develop a research centre in Pakistan and benefit from the young Pakistani scientists and engineers.

The Vice President of China academy of Space Technology (CAST) and Chairman of China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) also congratulated Pakistani engineers who worked on the satellite and hailed them as equally talented.