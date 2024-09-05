Pak,Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Holds Briefing Session
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan-Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) convened its first meeting today, featuring briefing session from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.
The session aimed to enhance parliamentary understanding and oversight of bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Representatives from the foreign ministry briefed members on the current state of diplomatic relations, regional initiatives, cooperation in various areas and ongoing initiatives and projects in different sectors.
The commerce ministry presented an overview of bilateral trade, investment opportunities and initiatives to increase economic cooperation including the Central Asia – South Asia (CASA) 1000 project and the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA).
Convener of the Pakistan – Tajikistan PFG, Syed Amin ul Haque emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation. He also urged to robust economic utilization of Pakistan – Tajikistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and JBC (Joint business Council) to unlock new avenues for economic growth and cooperation.
The Parliamentary Friendship Group reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger relations with Tajikistan and emphasized the need for regular interactions between the two nations.
The briefing session was attended by MNAs Mr. Shahid Usman, Mr. Muhammad Saad Ullah, Mr. Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, Mr. Hassan Sabir, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Shazia Sobia and Ms. Kiran Imran Dar.
Recent Stories
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish40 seconds ago
-
Ahsan stresses collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable economic goals11 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs2,000 to Rs.262,100 per tola20 minutes ago
-
SCCI for simplifying business visa, exchange of delegations to enhance Pak-US trade20 minutes ago
-
KPBoIT discusses Lakeshore Tourism Project at Khanpur50 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Provincial governments to submit cotton damage report in next week2 hours ago
-
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port4 hours ago
-
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval4 hours ago
-
USC announces 10% discount on around 800 items4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago