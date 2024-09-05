Open Menu

Pak,Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Holds Briefing Session

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pak,Tajikistan parliamentary friendship group holds briefing session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan-Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) convened its first meeting today, featuring briefing session from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.

The session aimed to enhance parliamentary understanding and oversight of bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Representatives from the foreign ministry briefed members on the current state of diplomatic relations, regional initiatives, cooperation in various areas and ongoing initiatives and projects in different sectors.

The commerce ministry presented an overview of bilateral trade, investment opportunities and initiatives to increase economic cooperation including the Central Asia – South Asia (CASA) 1000 project and the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA).

Convener of the PakistanTajikistan PFG, Syed Amin ul Haque emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation. He also urged to robust economic utilization of PakistanTajikistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and JBC (Joint business Council) to unlock new avenues for economic growth and cooperation.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger relations with Tajikistan and emphasized the need for regular interactions between the two nations.

The briefing session was attended by MNAs Mr. Shahid Usman, Mr. Muhammad Saad Ullah, Mr. Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, Mr. Hassan Sabir, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Shazia Sobia and Ms. Kiran Imran Dar.

