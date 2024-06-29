Pak,Uzbekistan agrees to enhance bilateral trade, direct flight operations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Saturday agreed to enhance bilateral trade, improve connectivity (including direct flight operations), and establish a Joint Chamber with Pakistan.

Both sides also discussed visa issues for the business community and sector-specific barriers, said a press release issued here.

The Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan, and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised the Pakistan - Uzbekistan Logistics Forum on 29th June, 2024 in Tashkent.

The speakers of the event included the First Deputy Minister of Transport for the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. Omarov Mamanbiy and Deputy Chairman Railways of Uzbekistan Mr Rakhmatov Khitmatullah as well as prominent representatives from the Uzbek and Pakistani government and private sector.

The Forum was followed by B2B meetings between the Pakistani and Uzbek companies from the Logistics and Transport Sector. More than 300 B2B meetings took place between the 14 participating Pakistani companies and 50 plus Uzbek companies who attended the Forum.

The participants greatly appreciated this initiative and hoped that similar events will be organised in the future as well for fortifying the trade and transit relations between the two countries.

On the sidelines CE TDAP, Zubair Motiwala, held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.