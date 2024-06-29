Open Menu

Pak,Uzbekistan Agrees To Enhance Bilateral Trade, Direct Flight Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Pak,Uzbekistan agrees to enhance bilateral trade, direct flight operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Saturday agreed to enhance bilateral trade, improve connectivity (including direct flight operations), and establish a Joint Chamber with Pakistan.

Both sides also discussed visa issues for the business community and sector-specific barriers, said a press release issued here.

The Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan, and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised the Pakistan - Uzbekistan Logistics Forum on 29th June, 2024 in Tashkent.

The speakers of the event included the First Deputy Minister of Transport for the Republic of Uzbekistan Mr. Omarov Mamanbiy and Deputy Chairman Railways of Uzbekistan Mr Rakhmatov Khitmatullah as well as prominent representatives from the Uzbek and Pakistani government and private sector.

The Forum was followed by B2B meetings between the Pakistani and Uzbek companies from the Logistics and Transport Sector. More than 300 B2B meetings took place between the 14 participating Pakistani companies and 50 plus Uzbek companies who attended the Forum.

The participants greatly appreciated this initiative and hoped that similar events will be organised in the future as well for fortifying the trade and transit relations between the two countries.

On the sidelines CE TDAP, Zubair Motiwala, held a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Tashkent Uzbekistan Chamber June Visa Commerce Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

India become T20 World Cup champion by beating Sou ..

India become T20 World Cup champion by beating South Africa

37 seconds ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

8 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

24 minutes ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

33 minutes ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

33 minutes ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

33 minutes ago
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

1 hour ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

1 hour ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

1 hour ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

1 hour ago
 Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

1 hour ago
 Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand ..

Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business