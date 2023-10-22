Palestine envoy lauded China for promoting peace in Palestine, Israel talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Acting Ambassador of Palestine Nader Al Turk has lauded China for showing its readiness to play a constructive role in easing tensions between Palestine and Israel and promoting peace talks.

Addressing a webinar titled, “War Crimes Gaza: The impact, consequences, and international response & responsibility”, the envoy called out the “double standards” of the so-called civilised world and international organisations responsible of ruthless killings of innocent children, women and elderly men living in Gaza, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The webinar was jointly hosted by the Center of South Asia and International Studies (CSAIS) Islamabad and the Institute of Legal Studies Lahore.

Nader shared the perpetual miseries of Palestinians and called for immediate justice in terms of two state solution, guarantor of durable peace and stability in the middle East a rest of the world.

He urged to regional countries and the Muslim world to come forward to stop Israel from state terrorism and indiscriminate bombardment on civilian society and installations in Gaza.

Interestingly he maintained that his country did not have any religious or ethnic issue with Jews but facing lots of onslaughts from the fanatic Zionists, creating serious issues for humans and humanity.

He rightly highlighted the biased stance of the USA, UK and some western countries strongly supporting Israelis and ironically honoring their false, fake and fabricated propaganda and tall claims like assignation of children and attack on hospital in Gaza by Palestinians themselves. Furthermore, he shared that in persuasions of naked aggression Israeli forces attacked on Orthodox Church showing no respect to other religions.

Nader the DHM was confident that patience, determination, and plight of Palestinians will be awarded very soon and they will be free in their actions and homes.

Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan in his speech elaborated the historic miseries of Palestinians people starting from 1947.

Dr Khan was of the opinion that the land of unlimited prophesies, holy personalities and places was under fire again because of indiscriminate bombardment of Israel air force even on civilian population. Unfortunately Gaza has become the biggest modern day jail for the 2.6 million helpless Palestinians he added.

While mentioning the sufferings of Palestinians he said that “Gaza is besieged and bleeding and more than 4500 people have so far been killed. Immense collateral damage has been done converting buildings and apartments into debris”.

“The Israel forces have been wagging unstoppable human siege, brutality, drastic demographic decomposition, social and political marginalization, alienation, and ruthless killing” he further said.

He labeled the so-called Century Deal or Abraham Peace Deal as total disasters. It has undermined the basis of a two-state solution and to cut off the continuity of the old state of Palestine he added.

Dr Khan was of the view that ongoing war between Israel and Hamas would further start a new end game in the region and power struggle through deadly proxies toppling states, societies and systems in the Middle East, MENA and even in South East Asia.

“It fears that recently inked peace agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia with the help of China may also confront with some serious irritants in the region” dr khan added.

“The expected pace dividends of Saudi Arabia and Israel would also be delayed. Even eight other prospective Muslim countries could not dare the have friendly ties with Israel”.

Dr Khan summarized that the Chinese One Belt One Road Initiative (BRI) in the Middle East would also be in the line of fire because of deteriorating law & order situation in the region. The same would also be replicated on the recently announced India-US-Middle East and EU trans-regional economic corridor connecting India with Middle East including Israel and EU.

He concluded that the Chinese diplomatic wisdom showed the right way of achieving the desired goal of conflict resolution through Two-State solution. He maintained that fundamental reason for the current situation is the failure to safeguard the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile Senior Journalist, Shams Abbasi delivered very informative speech and highlighted the role of media in the ongoing was between two unequal opponents. Abbasi held responsible the western media for disseminating false and fake propaganda against helpless Palestinians. He showcased the importance of social media showing the real face of the aggressor, Israel.

Ms Aima Asad the international expert of law and human rights pinpointed certain flaws in the international laws and faulty lines in the power structure making serious irritants to achieve the desired goal of two-state solution.

Janhazeb Jehangiri in his opening remarks highlighted the importance of the webinar labelling it timely showing the spirits of humanity, and brotherhood. Janghiri maintained the supremacy of law and international cooperation to resolve the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in which unfortunately Palestinians have been sandwiched.

The webinar was moderated by Zulkafil Hassan Khan the Youth Ambassador of the CSAIS. He thanked all the distinguished guests for their participation. He hoped that rights of Palestinians will be protected very soon.