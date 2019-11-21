UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine May Yet Use Israeli Gas To Restore Electricity In Gaza Strip - Economy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Palestine May Yet Use Israeli Gas to Restore Electricity in Gaza Strip - Economy Minister

Palestine is not ruling out the possibility of using Israeli natural gas to operate the Gaza power plant and provide electricity to residents of the enclave since the situation around the future use of the Gaza Marine offshore gas field may take a while to resolve, Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled al-Osaily told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Palestine is not ruling out the possibility of using Israeli natural gas to operate the Gaza power plant and provide electricity to residents of the enclave since the situation around the future use of the Gaza Marine offshore gas field may take a while to resolve, Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled al-Osaily told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in November, reports emerged that the Palestinian authorities had approved a long-delayed proposal to use Israeli natural gas and funding from Qatar to operate the power plant.

While the minister said that Palestine could start using gas from Gaza Marine, he speculated this would not happen soon since the development of the gas field remained stalled due to political differences between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

"Maybe we will temporarily start to get our gas from Gaza Marine, maybe we can use [Israeli gas] because you know that electricity without gas is an ill-using business.

I don't think we will use it [Israeli gas] but if the [usage] of Palestinian gas takes a long time ... so it could be [that we will use Israeli gas]," al-Osaily said.

According to al-Osaily, no final decision on the matter has been made so far, but some discussions are being held with Israel through Qatar.

The Gaza power plant started operating in 2002, though its manufacturing capacity is not enough to fulfill the enclave's electricity needs. Israeli forces bombed the plant after Israeli serviceman Gilad Shalit was captured by Hamas militants. Though the plant was rebuilt, reports have said that power is supplied only during eight irregular hours per day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Militants Electricity Business Israel Palestine Gaza Qatar May November Gas From

Recent Stories

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

7 minutes ago

Djokovic sends Serbia through as France knocked ou ..

16 seconds ago

PBM starts programme to implant cochlear device in ..

18 seconds ago

Strategy being devised for better cotton productio ..

19 seconds ago

Supreme Court disposes of petition regarding Sahiw ..

21 seconds ago

Man killed on road in Khanewal

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.