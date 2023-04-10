Close
Palestinian Killed During Israeli Raid In West Bank - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Palestinian Killed During Israeli Raid in West Bank - Health Ministry

One Palestinian was killed during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank near the city of Jericho, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) One Palestinian was killed during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank near the city of Jericho, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said two Palestinians were injured as a result of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) actions.

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, the IDF also carried out a raid in the city of Nablus, during which two Israeli soldiers were wounded. The Israeli army is still searching for Palestinians who killed two Israeli girls and seriously wounded their mother by shooting at their car in the West Bank last Friday.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.