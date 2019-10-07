UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palm Oil Import Decreases 29.77%, Soyabean Increases 122.45% In Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Palm oil import decreases 29.77%, soyabean increases 122.45% in two months

The imports of palm oil into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 29.77%, where as soyabean increased by 122.45% respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The imports of palm oil into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 29.77%, where as soyabean increased by 122.45% respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019 about 33,325 metric tons of soyabean oil worth $23.164 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 13,453 metric tons valuing $10.413 million of same period of last year.

However, palm oil imports into the country during the period under review came down from $315.763 million in first two month of last year to $221.174 million in same period of current financial year.

Meanwhile, tea imports reduced by 35.36% as about 27,403 metric tons of tea worth $65.260 million imported as against the import of 37,431 metric tons valuing $100.

954 million of same period last year.

It may be recalled here that food group imports into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 28.81% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

The food group imports came down from $952.717 million in first two months of last financial year to $697.340 million of the same period of current financial year.

Food exports from the country during first two-month of current financial year registered about 14.27 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of statistics different food commodities including wheat, rice, fruit,vegetables, spices, fish, fish preparations, meat and meat productsworth $650.252 million were exported as against $569.039 million of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same May 2019 From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Pope says Amazon feathers same as Vatican hats

1 minute ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

11 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

14 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

15 minutes ago

Police nabbed absconder after exchange of fire

4 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz Entrusted With Forming New Cabinet ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.