Palm oil import decreases 29.77%, soyabean increases 122.45% in two months

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The imports of palm oil into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 29.77%, where as soyabean increased by 122.45% respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019 about 33,325 metric tons of soyabean oil worth $23.164 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 13,453 metric tons valuing $10.413 million of same period of last year.

However, palm oil imports into the country during the period under review came down from $315.763 million in first two month of last year to $221.174 million in same period of current financial year.

Meanwhile, tea imports reduced by 35.36% as about 27,403 metric tons of tea worth $65.260 million imported as against the import of 37,431 metric tons valuing $100.

954 million of same period last year.

It may be recalled here that food group imports into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 28.81% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

The food group imports came down from $952.717 million in first two months of last financial year to $697.340 million of the same period of current financial year.

Food exports from the country during first two-month of current financial year registered about 14.27 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of statistics different food commodities including wheat, rice, fruit,vegetables, spices, fish, fish preparations, meat and meat productsworth $650.252 million were exported as against $569.039 million of same period of last year.