UrduPoint.com

Palm Oil Worth $1.334 Bln, Soybean 144.094 Mln Imported In 05 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Palm oil worth $1.334 bln, soybean 144.094 mln imported in 05 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Edible oil including palm and soybean imports into the country during the 05 months of the current financial year (2022-23) grew by 12.93 percent and 234.36 percent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2022 over 1.269 million metric tons of palm oil valued at $1.334 billion was imported to tackle the domestic requirements as against the import of 1.334 million metric tons costing $1.527 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, over 97,945 metric tons of soybean oil costing $144.094 million were also imported for producing edible oil and manufacturing vegetable ghee to fulfill local consumptions as compared to the imports of 34,672 metric tons worth $43.095 million in the same period last year.

However, on the month on monthly basis, the import of palm oil into the country reduced by 18.43 percent in November 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During last month about 284,964 metric tons of palm oil costing $318.112 million were imported as compared to the imports of 322,262 metric tons valuing $389.991 million in the same period last year.

On the other hand, the imports of soybean oil during November 2022 grew by 69.32 percent and were recorded at 20,040 metric tons valuing $32.362 million as compared to the imports of 14,200 metric tons costing $19.113 million in the same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group exports from the country during the first five months of the current financial year witnessed about a 1.03 percent decrease, whereas imports increased by 1.63 percent as compared to the exports and imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, this year, exports of different food commodities were worth $1.927 billion as compared to $1.947 billion in the same period of last year, whereas food commodities valuing $4.080 billion were imported as against the imports of $4.015 billion of the same period, last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

1 hour ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

1 hour ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

1 hour ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

2 hours ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.