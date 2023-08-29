Open Menu

Palm, Soybean Oils Import Reduced By 5.40% , 6.82% In 1st Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Palm, soybean oils import reduced by 5.40% , 6.82% in 1st month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Imports of edible oil including palm and soybean into the country during the first months of the current financial year decreased by 5.40 percent and 6.82 percent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding month of the last year.

During the month of July 2023 about 12,575 metric tons of soybean costing $14.955 million were imported as against the import of 11,000 metric tons valuing 15.809 million of the period last year, according to data of the Pakistan Bureau statistics.

Over 277,801 metric tons of palm oil worth $278.939, million was also imported in the first month of the current financial year to fulfill the local requirements of coking oil and vegetable ghee as compared the imports of 194,081 metric tons valuing $299.395 million of the same month last year.

However, during the period under review, imports of sugar into the country grew by 20.09 percent as 574 metric tons of sugar costing $593,000 were imported as against the imports of 550 metric tons valuing $449,000 of the same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that during the first month of the current financial year food group imports into the country decreased by 18.

13 percent as food commodities worth $624.804 million were imported as compared to the imports of $763.134 million in the same month of last year.

In July 2023 food commodities valued at $329.156 million were exported as compared to the exports of $356.073 million of the same month last year, which was down by 7.56 percent.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit witnessed a decline of 41.16 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The trade deficit during the month under review was recorded at $1.607 billion against the deficit of $2.731 billion in July 2022, a decline of 41.16 percent.

The exports during the month were recorded at $2.057 billion against $2.250 billion last year, showing a decline of 8.57 percent.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 26.44 percent falling from $4.981 billion last year to $3.664 billion during July 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches Emirati Training Academy to empower di ..

29 minutes ago
 Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally ..

Renewables helped save $520bn fuel costs globally in 2022, new IRENA report show ..

29 minutes ago
 DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#03 ..

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

44 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 ..

Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

47 minutes ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

1 hour ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

1 hour ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

2 hours ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business