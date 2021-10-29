UrduPoint.com

Panama Canal Breaks Freight Record Despite Pandemic Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Panama Canal breaks freight record despite pandemic crisis

Panama City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Panama Canal had a record fiscal year 2021 with more tonnage transported through the waterway than ever before, despite a crisis in global port congestion, authorities said Thursday.

A total of 516 million tonnes passed through the channel, mainly consisting of containers, grains, chemicals and liquefied natural gas, from October 2020 through September 2021, according to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

The figure represents an 8.7 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year, which itself set a record despite a slowdown in the global economy and trade linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Truly, fiscal year 2021 for the Panama Canal has been an exceptional year," ACP head Ricaurte Vasquez said on a video conference call.

The new freight record is due to ships growing ever larger and crossing the sea with as many containers as will fit to achieve maximum efficiency, Vasquez said.

In addition, increased demand for grain between China and the United States as well as a rise in the transport of liquefied natural gas led to greater traffic through the canal.

The new record comes despite the global trade crisis caused by supply chain failures and port congestion created by the pandemic, which have caused shortages in some markets.

This, however, did not affect the canal, Vasquez said.

Since its inauguration by the United States in 1914, more than a million ships have passed through the canal.

Panama regained control of the channel in 1999 under the Panama Canal treaty signed in 1977.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Traffic Panama United States September October Gas 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

36 minutes ago
 FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, yo ..

FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, youth empowerment experience at ..

7 hours ago
 World Council of Muslim Communities, International ..

World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

7 hours ago
 Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahea ..

Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahead of Abu Dhabi clash

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration ..

Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration of the Women’s Pavilion

7 hours ago
 GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.