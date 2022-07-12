Panama Caps Fuel Prices for Private Car Owners Starting July 15 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Panama will set a limit for fuel prices for all types of private vehicles starting July 15 in a bid to allay public discontent with the government, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday.

Fuel prices were capped for public transport vehicles in Panama on June 3.

"I announce that I have decided to expand the measure to freeze the price of a gallon of fuel at B/.3.95 ($3.92) for private vehicles nationwide as of July 15, 2022," Cortizo said on Twitter.

The initiative was first announced on Monday during the president's address to the nation, when he stressed that the administration is well aware of the problems experienced by ordinary Panamanians. The president will convene a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to put a cap on the prices of 10 more products of the basic family basket.

"I understand the dissatisfaction of the various sectors due to the situation we are facing," Cortizo was quoted as saying by his office.

In early July, Panamanian teachers' unions announced a three-day general walkout in protest of rising costs of living and fuel prices. The activists put forward a list of 32 anti-crisis measures that included a food and fuel price freeze, measures to combat unemployment, improve education, health care, which they believe was disregarded by the government. Soon drivers, students, farmers, construction workers and indigenous people took to the streets in Panama City. According to local media, the protesters are mostly calling for lower gas prices.