UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panasonic April-December Operating Profit Hit By China Sales

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Panasonic April-December operating profit hit by China sales

Panasonic said on Monday its operating profit for the April-December period dropped 18 percent on lower sales in China but it left its full-year forecast intact despite the deadly coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Panasonic said on Monday its operating profit for the April-December period dropped 18 percent on lower sales in China but it left its full-year forecast intact despite the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese consumer electronics giant said its nine-month sales fell 5.4 percent to 5.76 trillion Yen ($53.04 billion) as the weakness of the Chinese market also pressured the performance of the firm's sales in Japan.

"Domestic sales decreased due mainly to sluggish sales in electromechanical control equipment resulting from the deteriorating market conditions in China," Panasonic said.

Sluggish sales of televisions and automotive-related products also dented overall sales.

Slower sales saw the firm's operating profit fall to 240.67 billion yen, while net profit came to 178.15 billion yen, which marked an increase of 2.6 percent, thanks largely to reduced income taxes.

The company left unchanged its full-year forecast, which sees net profit falling 29.6 percent to 200 billion yen, and operating profit sagging 27.1 percent to 300 billion yen on sales at 7.7 trillion yen, down 3.8 percent.

The unchanged forecast comes despite the impact of the new coronavirus, which has sent markets plunging and forced manufacturers to keep plants closed. Panasonic did not reference the outbreak in its earnings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Japan Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President urges all to &#039;develop sound env ..

5 minutes ago

UAE President urges all to &#039;develop sound env ..

5 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof in conversation with Javeria Khan

23 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors sponsors and participants in ..

27 minutes ago

Islamic Broadcasting Union’s Meeting Calls for A ..

27 minutes ago

33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Champions ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.