Pandemic a 'crisis like no other,' sinks world GDP 4.9% in 2020: IMF

The global coronavirus pandemic has sparked an economic "crisis like no other," sending world GDP plunging 4.9 percent this year and wiping out $12 trillion over two years, the IMF said Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The global coronavirus pandemic has sparked an economic "crisis like no other," sending world GDP plunging 4.9 percent this year and wiping out $12 trillion over two years, the IMF said Wednesday.

Worldwide business shutdowns destroyed hundreds of millions of jobs, and the prospects for recovery -- along with the forecasts themselves -- are steeped in "pervasive uncertainty" with the virus still rife, the IMF said in its updated World Economic Outlook.

The US economy is set to contract eight percent in 2020, while China fares slightly better, posting growth of one percent, the report said.

The shutdowns of transport and production mean world trade will plunge nearly 12 percent, and the IMF cautioned that trade and geopolitical tensions between the world's largest economies could undercut the modest recovery in 2021.