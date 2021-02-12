UrduPoint.com
Pandemic-Induced Financial Crisis In Norway Worst Since WWII - Statistics Bureau Head

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pandemic-Induced Financial Crisis in Norway Worst Since WWII - Statistics Bureau Head

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Head of Statistics Norway (SSB) Pal Sletten said on Friday that the economic crisis, which hit the Scandinavian country last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the worst since World War II.

According to the SSB, the country's GDP fell 2.5 percent from what it was in 2019.

"Preliminary accounts show that the downturn in 2020 was somewhat lower than we feared when restrictions were at their peak in March and April last year. This is, however, still the largest annual downturn measured for the Mainland Economy since estimations began in 1970, and it is probably the greatest economic downturn since the Second World War," Pal was quoted as saying in the published SSB report.

The statistics bureau also revealed that despite Norway facing the greatest economic downturn in decades, the Norwegian economy did relatively well through 2020 compared to other countries.

Among the areas most affected by the pandemic in Norway are transport, tourism, culture and entertainment.

