Pandemic May Cause Africa's 1st Recession In 25 Years: World Bank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:54 PM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The World Bank on Thursday warned sub-Saharan Africa could slip into its first recession in a quarter of century because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We project that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will decline from 2.4 percent in 2019 to -2.1 to -5.1 percent in 2020, the first recession in the region in 25 years," the Bank said in an assessment.

