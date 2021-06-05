UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Must Remain Highest Priority For Resilient Economies: APEC Business Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:41 PM

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :-- APEC trade ministers joined the Asia-Pacific business leaders on Friday to hear from the private sector their views toward the forum's focus on regional economic integration, trade implications resulting from the economic response to COVID-19 and how economies can be made more resilient to future shocks.

"Free, fair and open trade has unlocked massive growth across the Asia-Pacific," said New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor, who is also the 2021 Chair of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. "But without the energy of the business community this growth would not have occurred." Recognising the severe impact of the pandemic on businesses and industries like tourism, O'Connor pointed to the strategic role of the private sector in advising governments on "how we can work together to defeat COVID-19, how we can sustain our economies through the pandemic and then build economies that are more sustainable, more inclusive.

"The dialogue was held on the eve of the 2021 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, aimed to advance practical ideas in managing the unprecedented health and economic crisis that will boost economic activity and help businesses in the region.

"The pandemic must remain our highest priority," said Rachel Taulelei, 2021 Chair of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in her opening remarks at the dialogue. "We must ensure that trade plays a role in combatting the worst, continuing effects of COVID-19 through open and unrestricted trade in vaccines, essential medical supplies and associated products."

