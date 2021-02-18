UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Pushes Air France-KLM Deep Into Red In 2020

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:11 PM

Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 2020

Air France-KLM said Thursday it booked a net loss of 7.1 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in 2020, compared with a bottom-line profit of 290 million euros a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic "severely impacted" the aviation industry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Air France-KLM said Thursday it booked a net loss of 7.1 billion Euros ($8.6 billion) in 2020, compared with a bottom-line profit of 290 million euros a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic "severely impacted" the aviation industry.

"2020 tested the Air France-KLM group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry," said chief executive Benjamin Smith in a statement after the airline's revenues plunged by nearly 60 percent.

