Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 2020

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Air France-KLM said Thursday it booked a net loss of 7.1 billion Euros ($8.6 billion) in 2020, compared with a bottom-line profit of 290 million euros a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic "severely impacted" the aviation industry.

"2020 tested the Air France-KLM group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry," said chief executive Benjamin Smith in a statement after the airline's revenues plunged by nearly 60 percent.