MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) France has recorded the largest postwar public-debt-to-gross-domestic-product ratio in more than seven decades due to the health crisis, official figures published Friday showed.

"At the end of 2020, the debt stands at 2,650.1bn [$3.1 billion], or 115.7% of GDP," the national statistics institute Insee said in a statement.

The increase in public debt came mainly from the state and the social security funds. Social benefits rose very strongly by 8 percent, after picking up 2.

7 percent in 2019.

Consumption slowed down by only 2.3 percent, against 3.4 percent in 2019, due to a decrease in purchases by municipalities, partly offset by exceptional spending by the state and health agencies.

The deficit for 2020 stands at 211.5 billion Euros, or 9.2 percent of GDP, after reaching 3.1 percent in 2019. Revenues fell by 63.1 billion (5 percent), while expenditures jumped by 73.6 billion, reaching 62.1 percent of GDP, after 55.4 percent in 2019.