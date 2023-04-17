Pandemic, Ukraine Conflict Planted Seeds for Multipolar World - Lagarde

The coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war have planted the seeds for a more multipolar world, with nations and corporations increasingly seeking autonomy over traditional supply chains, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war have planted the seeds for a more multipolar world, with nations and corporations increasingly seeking autonomy over traditional supply chains, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"Governments are legislating to increase supply security, notably through the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and the strategic autonomy agenda in Europe," Lagarde said in a speech at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lagarde said fragmentation of supply chains was also accelerating as companies adjust in anticipation of legislation.

"These changes also suggest that a second shift in the central bank landscape is taking place: we may see the world becoming more multipolar," she said.

Lagarde pointed out that multipolarity is a distribution of power in which more than two nation-states have nearly equal amounts of power.

A recent study based on data since 1900 found that geopolitical risks led to high inflation, lower economic activity and a fall in international trade, she said.

"Indeed, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the share of global firms planning to regionalise their supply chain almost doubled - to around 45% - compared with a year earlier," Lagarde said. "This 'new global map' - as I have called these changes elsewhere - is likely to have first-order implications for central banks."

Citing ECB analysis, Lagarde said if global value chains fragment along geopolitical lines, the increase in the global level of consumer prices could range between around 5% in the short run and roughly 1% in the long run.

Historically, Western payments infrastructures have dominated global finance, with the number of countries using the SWIFT payments messaging network SWIFT more than doubling in the decade after the fall of the Berlin Wall. "By 2020, over 90% of cross-border transmissions were being signaled through SWIFT.

"

But new trade patterns may have ramifications for payments and international currency reserves, Lagarde noted.

"There are also attempts to create alternatives to SWIFT," she said. "Since 2014, Russia has developed such a system for domestic and cross-border use, with over 50 banks across a dozen countries using it last year."

In recent decades China has increased over 130-fold its bilateral trade in goods with emerging markets and developing economies, becoming the world's top exporter, Lagarde said.

"And recent research indicates there is a significant correlation between a country's trade with China and its holdings of renminbi as reserves. New trade patterns may also lead to new alliances. One study finds that alliances can increase the share of a currency in the partner's reserve holdings by roughly 30 percentage points."

All this could create an opportunity for certain countries seeking to reduce their dependence on Western payment systems and currency frameworks for reasons ranging from political preference to financial dependencies or to skirt financial sanctions, she said.

"Anecdotal evidence, including official statements, suggests that some countries intend to increase their use of alternatives to major traditional currencies for invoicing international trade, such as the Chinese renminbi or the Indian rupee," Lagarde said.

The ECB chief also noted that China has established its own system to clear payments in renminbi since 2015.

"We are also seeing increased accumulation of gold as an alternative reserve asset, possibly driven by countries with closer geopolitical ties to China and Russia," Lagarde said.

So far, these developments do not point to any imminent loss of dominance for the US dollar or the euro, Lagarde also said.

But while data does not show substantial changes in the use of international currencies, they do suggest that international currency status should no longer be taken for granted, Lagarde added.