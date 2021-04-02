UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Wipes Out 6 Mln Jobs In EU, Young Workers Hit Hardest - EU Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Pandemic Wipes Out 6 Mln Jobs in EU, Young Workers Hit Hardest - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The pandemic has wiped out about six million jobs in the European Union, about half of which were employing young workers, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit told Sputnik on Friday. 

"The pandemic has caused 6 million job losses. Young people are particularly hard-hit, with nearly 3 million young people currently unemployed in the EU," he said, adding that the government's duty now is to make sure "they do not become a lost generation."

According to the commissioner, the unemployment rate in January reached 7.3 percent, a significant 0.

7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In response to the crisis, the commission has launched a youth employment support program to help member states launch national short-time work schemes and take other measures to preserve employment. Over the last year, about 30 million people across 18 European counties benefited from the project, the commissioner informed Sputnik.

Another 1.5 to 2.5 million companies affected by the pandemic received financing through the Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) instrument, allowing them to retain workers, Schmit stated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Job Young Same January From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over ..

17 minutes ago

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

10 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.