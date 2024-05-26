Panwaar elected as President Traders Union KPT

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Al Haaj Mian Tajammal Hussain Panwaar has been elected as President of the Traders Union, Khairpur Tamewali.

According to a press release issued here, Al Haaj Mian Tajammal Hussain Panwaar has been elected as President of the Central Traders Union of Khairpur Tamewali unanimously.

A ceremony was held in that regard where Panwaar took the oath as President of the Traders Union KPT.

The ceremony was attended by local notables and a large number of traders.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would continue to raise his voice for the protection of the rights of traders.