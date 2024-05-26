Panwaar Elected As President Traders Union KPT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Al Haaj Mian Tajammal Hussain Panwaar has been elected as President of the Traders Union, Khairpur Tamewali.
According to a press release issued here, Al Haaj Mian Tajammal Hussain Panwaar has been elected as President of the Central Traders Union of Khairpur Tamewali unanimously.
A ceremony was held in that regard where Panwaar took the oath as President of the Traders Union KPT.
The ceremony was attended by local notables and a large number of traders.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would continue to raise his voice for the protection of the rights of traders.
