Panwaar Elected As President Traders Union KPT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Panwaar elected as President Traders Union KPT

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Al Haaj Mian Tajammal Hussain Panwaar has been elected as President of the Traders Union, Khairpur Tamewali.

According to a press release issued here, Al Haaj Mian Tajammal Hussain Panwaar has been elected as President of the Central Traders Union of Khairpur Tamewali unanimously.

 

A ceremony was held in that regard where Panwaar took the oath as President of the Traders Union KPT.

The ceremony was attended by local notables and a large number of traders. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he would continue to raise his voice for the protection of the rights of traders.

