UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Papua New Guinea OKs Vast Total Gas Project Despite Reservations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:35 PM

Papua New Guinea OKs vast Total gas project despite reservations

Papua New Guinea said Tuesday that a multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas project led by Total would go ahead, after the government abandoned demands for the contract to be reworked to better benefit locals

Port Moresby, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Papua New Guinea said Tuesday that a multi-billion Dollar liquefied natural gas project led by Total would go ahead, after the government abandoned demands for the contract to be reworked to better benefit locals.

"The government has now cleared Total to proceed full steam ahead," the ministry for petroleum said in a statement following talks with the French energy giant.

The announcement comes after sometimes-acrimonious exchanges between the government and commercial partners Total, ExxonMobil and Australia's Oil Search over the terms of an already signed US$13 billion gas deal.

Prime Minister James Marape came to office in May vowing to review resource deals and "tweak" the laws that underpin them to make sure locals benefit, sparking concern among investors.

Despite his government's continued insistence that "experienced businessmen know that even signed contracts can be opened up for reconsideration", the companies led by Total appear to have offered few meaningful or binding concessions.

Total will prepare a "National Content plan" to set out local benefits from the project, build access points on the LNG pipeline and look into creating a limited joint venture with local company Kumul.

The project is expected to almost double Papua New Guinea's gas exports and make the country a significant energy player.

But there is widespread local scepticism about its impact, after a promised national windfall from a previous LNG project failed to materialise.

TOTAL EXXONMOBIL

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Exports Dollar Company Oil Papua New Guinea May Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.76 a barrel ..

26 minutes ago

Belarus Has No Intention to Host Intermediate-Rang ..

3 minutes ago

Kabul Residents Protest Against Presence of Foreig ..

3 minutes ago

India's Modi to Meet Japan's Abe on Thursday at Ea ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing says it 'firmly' supports Hong Kong leader ..

3 minutes ago

Transfer window ends with star loans rather than h ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.