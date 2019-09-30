UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paracha Elected As APCNGA Central Chairman Unopposed

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:41 PM

Paracha elected as APCNGA Central Chairman unopposed

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Monday elected its senior leader Ghiyas Paracha as Central Chairman of the association unopposed for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Monday elected its senior leader Ghiyas Paracha as Central Chairman of the association unopposed for the year 2019-20.

Paracha, who is associated with the petroleum, gas and CNG industry for the last 25 years, has made tireless efforts for promotion of the CNG sector, a press release said here.

During the elections, which were held here, Muhammad Siddique Khan and Amir Awan won the slots of Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

After being elected as Central Chairman, Paracha thanked the association members for reposing confidence in him and vowed to make all-out efforts for complete revival of the CNG industry besides ensuring formulation of a new CNG policy.

He was of the view that with the promotion of CNG in public transport sector, around Rs 1 billion could be saved annually on account of reduction in oil import bill.

Paracha said provision of inexpensive and environment-friendly fuel to consumers and ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas to CNG stations was the top priority of the association.

He said the association would introduce new technology and fuel-efficient equipment in the CNG sector, which would help bring down the CNG operational cost to great extent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Technology Import Oil Gas All Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ashfaq scores a half-century in a rain-hit day

11 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League General Council meeting ..

21 minutes ago

Delegates From 15 Nations Arrive in Russia for Int ..

40 seconds ago

Office-bearers of Punjab Karate Association electe ..

41 seconds ago

36 MTOs, 6 internees complete training in KP-EZDMC ..

44 seconds ago

UK Embassy Says Sputnik's Ban from Conservative Co ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.