Paracha elected as APCNGA Central Chairman unopposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Monday elected its senior leader Ghiyas Paracha as Central Chairman of the association unopposed for the year 2019-20.

Paracha, who is associated with the petroleum, gas and CNG industry for the last 25 years, has made tireless efforts for promotion of the CNG sector, a press release said here.

During the elections, which were held here, Muhammad Siddique Khan and Amir Awan won the slots of Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.

After being elected as Central Chairman, Paracha thanked the association members for reposing confidence in him and vowed to make all-out efforts for complete revival of the CNG industry besides ensuring formulation of a new CNG policy.

He was of the view that with the promotion of CNG in public transport sector, around Rs 1 billion could be saved annually on account of reduction in oil import bill.

Paracha said provision of inexpensive and environment-friendly fuel to consumers and ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas to CNG stations was the top priority of the association.

He said the association would introduce new technology and fuel-efficient equipment in the CNG sector, which would help bring down the CNG operational cost to great extent.