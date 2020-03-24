UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paracha For Increased LNG Import Amid Decline In Int'l Prices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:59 PM

Paracha for increased LNG import amid decline in int'l prices

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha on Tuesday suggested the government to increase the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as currently its prices in international markets were at the lowest level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha on Tuesday suggested the government to increase the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as currently its prices in international markets were at the lowest level.

"Imported LNG has become cheaper than the locally-produced natural gas. So it will be better to import more and more gas," he said in a press release.

In the prevailing world market trends, he said the government should promote LNG and waive of customs duty on its import, adding "there should be limit on local production to save billions of Dollars.

" "Such a decision will help save precious and scarce resource of gas which can be used in case the LNG price jumps up in the international market." Paracha said increased import of LNG would help reduce the price of gas without spending a hefty amount on subsidies. "It will also result in availability of economical gas and electricity, giving a boost to economic activities and creating job opportunities for unemployed youth."He requested the government to reduce the CNG sector taxes as the industry was passing through difficult times, and sought a bailout package for the CNG industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG World Electricity Import Job Price Gas Market All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Lahore Camp Jail Superintendent confirms first Cor ..

17 minutes ago

Railways decides to lockdown all trains to control ..

48 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Allocates to Defense Ministry $111 ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown observed against Corona virus in South Wa ..

1 minute ago

IMF urges action to face 'big drop' in Mideast gro ..

1 minute ago

Russian Tu-95 Fighters Conduct Scheduled Flight Ov ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.