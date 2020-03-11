Paracha for promoting CNG in public service transport to tackle smog issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha Wednesday underlined the need for promoting CNG in the public service transport and diesel-run vehicles to tackle the issue of smoke and smog in major cities of the country.

Talking to media persons after holding a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam here, he said the CNG promotion in the public service transport and diesel-run vehicles would also help in bringing down the country's oil import bill.

During the meeting, he said a detailed presentation had been given to the adviser on conversion of diesel-run vehicles into CNG.

He said due to effective policies of the government with regard to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import, the gas supply to CNG stations had improved considerably.

He said the association had introduced latest CNG kits, which would not only help curtail the environmental pollution but would also give better mileage to vehicles.