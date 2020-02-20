UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paracha Hopes Decrease In CNG Price With Private LNG Import

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 02:24 PM

Paracha hopes decrease in CNG price with private LNG import

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha has expressed confidence that there would be a considerable decrease in price of the commodity after arrival of private sector players in import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha has expressed confidence that there would be a considerable decrease in price of the commodity after arrival of private sector players in import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

"The association expects the arrival of private LNG cargoes in next few weeks as the government wants to shrink its footprint in the energy sector, which will help create an atmosphere of competition, stabilize the commodity supply to all sectors at competitive rates," he said while talking to APP.

He said the association was seeing Rs 10-12 reduction in per KG price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) with the arrival of private sector players in the Energy arena, adding it was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wanted to bring down rates of different commodities.

With the private sector LNG import, the chairman said the gap between demand and supply of gas would come to an end and the CNG stations start working round the clock.

"The association has been advocating for the involvement of private sector in import of LNG for the last two years, and now it is going to happen soon. It will be a guaranteed win-win situation for all the stakeholders." Answering a question, he said a formula already existed under which private sector could import LNG as per its requirements, get it injected into existing gas transmission network and receive at industrial units.

He was of the view that there should be difference between the rates of CNG and petrol, adding CNG was almost 20 percent inexpensive than other fuels.

Currently, the chairman said, around 1,150 CNG stations were operating in Punjab, 586 in Sindh and 613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan CNG Petrol Prime Minister Import Punjab Price Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Glittering ceremony of PSL 2020 to be held at NSK ..

13 seconds ago

S. Korea goes all-out to boost exports amid new co ..

34 seconds ago

S. Korea's net foreign assets hit new high in 2019 ..

28 minutes ago

KP govt approves Rs 8 bln for Brundo dam Torghar: ..

35 seconds ago

FGEHA introduces App for residents of Sector G-13, ..

33 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi to undertake 3 ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.