PARC Develops 3rd Aeroponic Greenhouse For Producing Virus Free Seeds Of Potato

Published December 16, 2022

PARC develops 3rd aeroponic greenhouse for producing virus free seeds of potato

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) in collaboration with the Korean Program on International Agricultural (KOPIA) has established 3rd aeroponic greenhouse to produce virus-free seed potatoes for enhancing the local output of the crop.

The initiative was part of Pakistan-Korea cooperation in the field of agriculture development and the transfer of technology to enhance the output of crops and farm income, particularly small landholders across the country to alleviate poverty in the rural areas, said Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that potato seed through aeroponic technology would save Rs8 billion, which was being spent annually on the import of potato seed into the country.

He said that only one percent of potato seed is produced locally as the potato is the fourth most important and cash-generating crop, but due to the lack of good quality seeds, it is facing problems like reduction in production and the initiative would help to produce enough seeds to tackle with local needs.

Currently, he said potatoes are cultivated on an area of 300,000 hectares, while 20,000 tons of potato seeds are imported into Pakistan every year, adding that the imported seed was costly and the crop was affected due to the spread of the virus, hence reducing the output as well as profitability.

Dr Ali, further informed that in collaboration with the Korean government technical cooperation flagship project, potato seed production through aeroponic technology, post-harvest reduction in aflatoxin in chili, and quality fodder production for livestock is being implemented successfully in the country.

He said that with the help of aeroponic technology, Pakistan will become self-sufficient in the production of potato seeds in the next few years and valuable foreign exchange can be saved, adding that the state-of-the-art 3rd aeroponic greenhouse has been set up in record thirty-six days costing $290,00 at NARC.

