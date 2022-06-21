UrduPoint.com

PARC Develops Ispaghol Processing Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PARC develops Ispaghol processing plant

Agricultural Engineering Institute of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has designed and installed a demonstration unit of ispaghol (Psyllium) processing plant at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Agricultural Engineering Institute of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has designed and installed a demonstration unit of ispaghol (Psyllium) processing plant at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC).

The plant was inaugurated by the Chairman, PARC in a ceremony, which was also attended by the senior management of PARC, directors and scientists .

The machinery was locally designed and manufactured by the engineers of Agricultural Engineering Institute (AEI), said a press release.

Addressing the participants Chairman, PARC said that ispaghol is a herb with different medicinal and industrial uses. Ispaghol seed husk is used for treatment of various stomach ailments and also being used in food industry. In Pakistan, this crop is grown in Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and parts of Sanghar district in Sindh province and some areas of Cholistan and Thal desert in Punjab, he said adding that his crop is currently grown on 3,000 acres.

The demand of ispaghol husk has been increasing day by day in the country, he said adding that to meet the local consumption demand, Pakistan imports a large amount of ispaghol from other countries despite the fact that the country has a great potential to produce this crop more the 30,000 acres to meet the domestic need and to export to the world.

Chairman PARC appreciated the work done of engineers of AEI, scientists and technical staff of the institute, PARC stressed that on use advanced technology, we cannot make much progress in agricultural mechanization and post harvest processing machinery.

He also suggested to link machines with computerized control systems and artificial intelligence (AI) for better visualization and controlling processes.

The Director General (AED) told the participants that conventionally, ispaghol is being processed using traditional methods. Hasilpur area of the Punjab province is the hub of local ispaghol processing and its marketing. Large numbers of families of this area are involved in ispaghol processing at domestic level, he said adding that the first version of the technology was demonstrated in Hasilpur in 2018, where a large number of farmers, manufacturers, ispaghol processors, policy makers, and scientists participated and witnessed the performance of the plant.

Director NARC, Dr. Hafiz Sultan briefed the Chairman and participants that unit has designed and developed indigenous ispaghol cleaning, de-bearding, de-husking and classifying machines.

The complete ispaghol processing plant can process 1 tonne ispaghol seed per day, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology Punjab Agriculture Progress Sanghar Hasilpur Hub UAE Dirham 2018 Post Cholistan From Industry

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign to start in Khyber district on ..

Anti-polio campaign to start in Khyber district on June 27

3 minutes ago
 Police held notorious gang for attacking polio tea ..

Police held notorious gang for attacking polio team

3 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful, fair LB elections our ethical re ..

Holding peaceful, fair LB elections our ethical responsibility: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Malians march for state protection after massacre

Malians march for state protection after massacre

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet approves budget for 2022-23

Balochistan cabinet approves budget for 2022-23

6 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

Cabinet approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk bonds

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.